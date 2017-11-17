The man who killed an on-duty Abbotsford police officer more than two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

B.C. Supreme Court justice Carol Ross sentenced Oscar Arfmann, 68, for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson on Monday. Davidson, 53, was shot and killed while responding to a call in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017.

Davidson was married with three children. His wife, son and daughters took the stand to give victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing in New Westminster, B.C., on Monday.

"It is so hard to live in a world where Oscar Arfmann exists and my father does not," Davidson's eldest daughter said.

The sentence is the mandatory minimum for the first-degree murder of a police officer. With credit for time served, Arfmann will be eligible for parole on Nov. 6, 2042.

Oscar Arfmann was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson. (Geordon Omand/Canadian Press)

Vehicle theft ended in shooting

The incident that led to Davidson's murder started with a stolen car. The day of the shooting, the manager of a car dealership spotted a black Mustang Arfmann had stolen two days earlier.

The manager and another witness confronted Arfmann, parking a truck behind the vehicle to prevent it from leaving. Arfmann responded by firing two shots into the truck.

A number of people called 911. Arfmann fled in the Mustang.

Davidson responded to the call in a white truck with emergency flashers, coming across Arfmann in a nearby business complex.

The officer got out of his vehicle and Arfmann shot him. He fired again as Davidson lay on the ground.

The killer then fled in the Mustang. He was stopped when two different police officers rammed their cars into the vehicle. Arfmann was shot and injured before his arrest.

Arfmann pleaded not guilty, forcing prosecutors to tie him to a damning account of events woven together through a combination of witness testimony, video, audio and physical evidence.

There were no mitigating factors considered in Arfmann's sentencing, though there were many aggravating factors.

"The killing of a police officer who is doing his duty to serve and protect is a terrible crime that should not happen anywhere in the world," Crown counsel Theresa Iandiorio said Monday.