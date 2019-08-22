Abbotsford police investigating hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Abbotsford Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred Tuesday night.

According to a written statement from police, Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 32600 block of Marshall Road at 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance Service and died Wednesday morning.

Police were asking for the driver of the vehicle to "do the right thing and come forward to speak with investigators."

On Wednesday evening, police said the registered owner of the vehicle has come forward.

Police are still looking for witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage to help identify the driver and vehicle involved in this hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text the department at 22973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.