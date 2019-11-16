Abbotsford police investigate suspicious death following vehicle fire

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a burnt-out vehicle.

Friday night at 10:34 p.m. police say Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to a rural area in the 5300 block of Bates Road to find an SUV fully engulfed in flames.

After putting the fire out, firefighters found a burned body inside.

Abbotsford police officers, major crime and forensic identification units were in the area overnight assessing the scene.

The APD says the investigation is in its early stages, but the incident is considered suspicious.

Their major crime unit is preparing to hand the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.