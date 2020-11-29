Abbotsford police investigate drive-by shooting believed to have targeted wrong family

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday night and is believed to have targeted the wrong family.

According to a written statement from police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 32000-block of Adair Avenue Saturday night at 8:18 p.m.

Officers said shots were fired into a residence occupied by a family, including young children. No one was injured.

Police say the motive is not known, but investigators believe the wrong home was targeted. The family is not known to police.

Abbotsford Police Patrol officers, Forensic Identification Unit officers and Major Crime Detectives are canvassing the area for video and additional witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this shooting, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.