Woman on house arrest jailed for allegedly bringing gun and drugs to Abbotsford mall

A woman under house arrest is now in custody after allegedly bringing a handgun, drugs and cash to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford Monday.

In a statement, Abbotsford police say Danielle Rigdon, described as a woman in her early 40s, left her home without permission wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet with GPS tracking.

She was quickly located, police say.

During her arrest, police allege Rigdon tried to hand off a bag to a friend which the arresting officer intercepted. Police say it was filled with drugs, cash and the handgun.

Rigdon faces earlier charges from January 2019 including uttering threats, pointing a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Police said a search of her home after the alleged January incident turned up a loaded gun and ammo.

Rigdon remains in custody and is facing new charges for drug possession, carrying a concealed, loaded, prohibited weapon and violating the terms of her house arrest.