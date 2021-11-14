Abbotsford pedestrian in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after being struck by car

A crash in Abbotsford on Saturday afternoon has left a pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers say the collision happened around 2 p.m. on the 2100 block of Riverside Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and has cooperated with their investigation, they said.

Officers believe neither drugs nor alcohol played a role.

Meanwhile, the man struck by the car remains in critical condition after being flown by air ambulance to a Vancouver hospital.

"He remains in serious, life-threatening condition," said Const. Paul Walker, a spokesperson for the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police are trying to piece together what happened and closed Riverside Road to traffic as they investigate. (Shane MacKichan)

Walker said police are trying to piece together what happened, and closed Riverside Road to traffic as they investigate.

"We're looking at a variety of factors whether it's the weather, speed," he told CBC News. "I can tell you that drugs and alcohol have been ruled out."

Police are asking anyone who was travelling near the area with dashcam footage to contact the Abbotsford Police Department.