Abbotsford boy sent home from school alone despite signs of medical distress, mom says

An Abbotsford mother is looking for answers from her son's middle school after he was allowed to leave early on Monday despite a sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.

Amanda Broad says she found out her son, Caleb, had left Abbotsford Middle School because the 11-year-old called her when he couldn't find his way home.

"When I picked him up, my son was whiter than a ghost, disoriented, his pupils were the size of his eyes they were so dilated, and he was very confused," Broad said.

Broad's son began experiencing symptoms earlier that day that she described as similar to those of a stroke.

At school, he began to feel numbness in his left arm and started slurring his words. He spoke to a teacher, who allowed him to leave at around 2 p.m., Broad said.

After Broad picked him up on the street, she immediately called 911. He was rushed to a hospital in Abbotsford and was soon transferred to B.C. Children's Hospital.

Caleb Broad was diagnosed at B.C. Children's Hospital with a rare type of migraine. (Amanda Broad)

After a barrage of tests over two days, Caleb was diagnosed with a rare type of migraine and is now resting at home.

Broad said she is concerned school policies were not followed when she wasn't told of her son's symptoms and he was allowed to leave on his own.

"I'm not mad at the teacher that he couldn't diagnose my son ... what I'm so upset about is nobody called me," she said.

"Even if you didn't think it was an emergency and you didn't call 911 because maybe his symptoms went away for a couple minutes when he was talking to the teacher. But why didn't I get a phone call?"

According to the school's website, parents of a sick child will be contacted to confirm that it is safe to send the child home. The medical room can be used for the child until contact is made with parents.

"In any case of illness or injury, no student is permitted to go home on his/her own initiative, but must seek help at the office. Accidents and emergencies are to be referred to the office immediately," the website says.

The Abbotsford School District says it is aware of the incident.

"We are actively working with our school administration to examine the situation to ensure that district policies for managing student emergencies and health incidents are properly followed," communications manager Kayla Stuckart said in an email.

"We will continue to do our best to provide a safe place for our children to grow and learn."