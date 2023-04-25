Abbotsford man pleads guilty to assaulting Uber driver, gets 1 day in jail

An Abbotsford man has pleaded guilty to assault in an attack on an Uber driver in the city on April 18.

William Tickle, 38, was sentenced to one day in jail and a year's probation on June 28 after the attack on Aman Sood was caught on camera earlier this year.

Tickle received credit for 44 days in custody before his sentence, and has also been ordered to pay $100 in a victim surcharge fine.

The attack had sparked calls for more accountability from the ride-booking app.

Uber driver Aman Sood captured the moment his passenger attacked him, with a dashboard camera mounted in his car.

Sood was unable to drive for weeks after the incident, but couldn't access workers' compensation because he was classified as an independent contractor by Uber.

Video from his car's camera on April 18 showed Tickle striking Sood repeatedly on the neck. Both men are then seen exiting the vehicle before sounds of further fighting can be heard, and Sood returns to the car without his shirt or jacket.

Uber drivers threatened a strike after the assault became public, and more stories emerged of unsafe incidents occurring in conjunction with app-based gig work such as Uber.

The province has previously said they are working with platforms that pay people for quick jobs like deliveries and hope to beef up protection for them.