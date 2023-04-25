Content
British Columbia

Abbotsford man pleads guilty to assaulting Uber driver, gets 1 day in jail

An Abbotsford man has pleaded guilty to assault in an attack on an Uber driver in the city on April 18.

William Tickle, 38, was seen attacking Aman Sood on dashcam footage in April

Akshay Kulkarni · CBC News ·
A close-up shows an Indian man in a rearview mirror, blurred, while an in-car video camera is seen with full focus.
Uber driver Aman Sood is pictured in his car in Abbotsford, B.C. on April 24. William Tickle pleaded guilty to assault after Sood released a video showing Tickle throwing punches at the driver. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

William Tickle, 38, was sentenced to one day in jail and a year's probation on June 28 after the attack on Aman Sood was caught on camera earlier this year.

Tickle received credit for 44 days in custody before his sentence, and has also been ordered to pay $100 in a victim surcharge fine.

The attack had sparked calls for more accountability from the ride-booking app. 

WATCH | Attack on Uber driver caught on camera: 

Uber driver attacked by passenger in Abbotsford, B.C.

2 months ago
Duration 0:59
Uber driver Aman Sood captured the moment his passenger attacked him, with a dashboard camera mounted in his car.

Sood was unable to drive for weeks after the incident, but couldn't access workers' compensation because he was classified as an independent contractor by Uber.

Video from his car's camera on April 18 showed Tickle striking Sood repeatedly on the neck. Both men are then seen exiting the vehicle before sounds of further fighting can be heard, and Sood returns to the car without his shirt or jacket.

Uber drivers threatened a strike after the assault became public, and more stories emerged of unsafe incidents occurring in conjunction with app-based gig work such as Uber.

The province has previously said they are working with platforms that pay people for quick jobs like deliveries and hope to beef up protection for them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Akshay Kulkarni

Journalist

Akshay Kulkarni is a journalist who has worked at CBC British Columbia since 2021. Based in Vancouver, he has covered breaking news, and written features about the pandemic and toxic drug crisis. He is most interested in data-driven stories. You can email him at akshay.kulkarni@cbc.ca.

