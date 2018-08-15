Abbotsford man poses 'significant risk' to public as gang war rages, police say

Police in Abbotsford have issued a warning about a man allegedly involved in the city's ongoing gang war, saying he poses a real risk to the public.

Anyone who sees 19-year-old Varinderpal Singh Gill in public should call 911 immediately, according to Sgt. Judy Bird.

"Mr. Gill is involved with the gang conflict in Abbotsford as well as the Lower Mainland, and we believe that he poses a significant risk to our community," Bird told CBC.

"What we know is that Mr. Gill is involved with threatening others and we have information that he too has been threatened."

She said she couldn't disclose any further information about Gill's alleged involvement in recent gang-related shootings in Abbotsford because the investigations are still underway.

Gill is described as very tall and thin, measuring six feet two inches in height and weighing about 165 pounds. He often goes by the name VP.

Police say Varinderpal Singh Gill poses a significant risk to the public. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Bird said he's known to drive different vehicles, and has no cars registered under his name.

"We understand that the gang conflict is difficult and people are fearful, so we ask that anyone who has information, you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers," Bird said.

Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the website solvecrime.ca.

Anyone with information about Gill or the ongoing gang conflict can also call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text police at 222973.

