21-year-old Abbotsford man charged with first-degree murder

A 21-year-old man was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in connection with an Abbotsford death last month.

The body of 44-year old Christopher Hood was discovered in a parking lot near Clearbrook Park in Abbotsford at 5 a.m. on July 5. The police deemed the death suspicious and called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) to continue the investigation.

As the result of a "significant development" in the investigation, Kevin Wesley was arrested for the murder, says IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Timothy Pierotti.

"The investigation still remains active, as we continue to build a complete image of what led to this event. We continue to urge those with information or those who had interactions with Mr. Wesley to come forward," says Cpl.Pierotti.

The public is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca if they have any additional information.