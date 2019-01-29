7 residents displaced after overnight house fire in Abbotsford
Property did not appear to have working smoke detectors, fire officials say
Seven residents and a dog have been displaced after a fire at a house in Abbotsford, B.C., early Tuesday.
The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. PT at the house in the 3000 block of Rockhill Place.
Flames had engulfed the side of the house and had made way inside before crews arrived.
Assistant Chief Craig Leighton with Abbotsford Fire Rescue said the residents managed to escape the blaze.
"They must have smelled something," said Leighton.
"We didn't have any reports of smoke alarms operating, so that's obviously a concern."
Two residents of the home were checked for smoke inhalation and released by paramedics.
Leighton said the house has extensive damage and the residents will not be able to return for some time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza
