Police arrest man, investigate homicide in Abbotsford that left one woman dead

Police have arrested one man as they investigate an incident in an Abbotsford home Thursday afternoon that left one woman dead.

In a statement Thursday evening, Abbotsford police said they responded to reports of an assault at a residence on Eastview Street, near Meadowlands Avenue at 4:44 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 45-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, who died at the scene.

Police said they arrested a 48-year-old man, who is known to the victim, at the home. He remains in police custody.

"The public is not at risk, as the incident occurred between parties known to each other," said media relations officer Sgt. Paul Walker in an emailed statement.

He said the Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is handing over the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), who will be releasing more details on the incident tomorrow.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.