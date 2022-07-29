Abbotsford man charged with murdering the mother of his children

An Abbotsford, B.C., man has been charged with the first-degree murder of the mother of his two children.

Kamaljit Sandhu, 45, was found dying from critical injuries inside a home in the 2900-block of Eastview Street on Thursday afternoon.

The suspected killer, 48-year-old Inderjit Sandhu, was arrested at the scene. Crown prosecutors approved the murder charge on Friday, according to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"This was traumatic to all the family and neighbours," Sgt. David Lee said in the release. "Support services and resources are being made available to all those who need it."

Abbotsford police block off the road outside the home where Kamaljit Sandhu was killed on July 28. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say the exact status of the pair's relationship is complicated and still being confirmed, but they were the parents of two children, aged 16 and 21. Those children are now with extended family.