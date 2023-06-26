B.C. leaders urged to halt planned evictions at Abbotsford homeless encampment

Two British Columbia organizations that speak on behalf of vulnerable residents have sent an open letter to B.C.'s housing minister urging him to halt imminent evictions at an encampment in the Fraser Valley.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the Pivot Legal Society are asking Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon to stop any evictions at the Lonzo Road encampment, located on provincially owned land originally intended as a park-and-ride in Abbotsford.

Monday, June 26, was previously announced as the deadline for people to leave the encampment. Vehicles and structures are slated to be removed on Tuesday, according to a spokesman with B.C. Housing.

When the encampment clearing was announced two weeks ago, Kahlon said everyone at the site would be offered help to relocate to available shelter or supportive housing spaces, along with an offer of rent supplements.

But the civil liberties association and Pivot say Lonzo Road residents report no one has offered alternative housing, and neither the city nor the province has provided documents showing shelter or housing is ready for those facing eviction.

The letter reminds Kahlon that several B.C. Supreme Court rulings have found forcible eviction is illegal when other housing options are inadequate and calls on him to uphold an earlier statement that pledged to ensure encampment residents are "safe, healthy and treated with dignity.''

It says Kahlon and the B.C. government must end their support for the Lonzo Road evictions and instead hold municipalities "accountable'' for perpetuating human rights violations.