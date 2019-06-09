Abbotsford home repeatedly targeted by gunfire

Abbotsford police are investigating repeated incidents of gunfire at a rural residence in southeast Abbotsford.

On Saturday around 3 a.m. Abbotsford police say they responded to a home in the 2700 block of Interprovincial Road for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle and a residence that had been the target of gunfire.

A pickup truck is believed to have been seen leaving the area.

Targeted twice in two days

This is the second time gunfire was directed at an unoccupied vehicle at the home.

Police say a shot was fired on Thursday night at approximately 10:30.

The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene, followed by two other cars.

They were tracked with the assistance of the RCMP Air 1 helicopter and located in a parking lot on 72 Avenue in Langley.

One van and two passenger vehicles were pulled over with the help of Langley RCMP, the Surrey Gang Enforcement Unit, and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team.

The seven occupants from the vehicles were arrested, and ranged in age from 17 to 21.

One of the vehicles revealed a firearm, suspected drugs, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police said they have yet to identify a motive for these shootings.

In the meantime, they have installed video cameras in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Solvecrime.ca.