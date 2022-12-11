Pedestrian killed in West Abbotsford hit and run, police say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident in West Abbotsford, B.C. just after midnight Sunday, according to police.

The Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement that the fatal collision happened at the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road, a rural road that runs between the Trans-Canada Highway and the Fraser Highway.

According to police, the pedestrian was hit by the driver of a red Dodge Ram pickup truck. The victim succumbed to his injuries on scene.

After the collision, the suspect vehicle then allegedly struck the victim's truck, which was parked on the road. Police say the vehicle then crashed nearby, and the driver fled before police arrived.

"This investigation has now been transitioned to the AbbyPD Major Crime Unit," said Sgt. Paul Walker in a statement.

Walker says investigators are looking for any witnesses who were in the vicinity of Lefeuvre Road between Fraser Highway and Downes Road, as well as those travelling along Downes Road from 272nd Street to Bradner Road, between 11:45 p.m. PT Saturday and 12:30 a.m. PT Sunday.

Police blocked off a portion of the 3600 block of Lefeuvre Road in West Abbotsford, where a male pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Sunday night. (Shane MacKichan)

Anyone with more information or dashcam footage is asked to call AbbyPD at 604-859-5225 and quote file number 2022-51149.