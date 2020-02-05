Fraud suspects sought after allegedly swapping price tags, threatening employees
Abbotsford police are requesting help identifying a couple who threatened a grocery store employee with a knife after allegedly committing fraud.
Police say the two suspects entered the Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Road on Jan. 25 just after 9:30 p.m. and were seen switching price tags on several items.
After checking out with the items, a store employee confronted the couple in the parking lot when the man allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the employee.
The couple left a shopping cart with the merchandise behind, according to police, and were last seen leaving the parking lot in a dark-coloured vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department.