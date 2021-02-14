Over 100 people left homeless by fire at Abbotsford apartment building

Over 100 people have been displaced from their homes after a fire tore through an apartment building in Abbotsford, B.C., in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Close to 60 rental suites at 31560 Delair Road had to be evacuated and will be uninhabitable for at least a year after the building's roof was severely damaged.

Assistant fire chief Ron Hull says the 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. and the entire fire department was dispatched to the scene.

"On arrival they had a fire rolling across the roof line of a three-storey apartment," he said "[We] had to vacate the entire building and the adjacent building occupants."

No injuries were reported.

Abbotsford Fire Services assistant chief Ron Hull says the whole department was dispatched to put out the fire at 31560 Delair Road. (Ryan Stelting)

Hull says residents have taken refuge at the Salvation Army next door as B.C. Housing's Emergency Support Services are coordinating to find temporary shelter for the displaced tenants for the next four days.

He said there is extensive fire and water damage to the building.

The building next door has been temporarily evacuated as it shares utilities with the burnt-out building.

Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.