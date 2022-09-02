Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Abbotsford: police

Abbotsford police say a man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 1900 block of McCallum Rd. just after 5:45 p.m. found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say they arrested a 46-year-old man at the scene. He remains in police custody.

Investigators are working to establish a motive and determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Abbotsford police said Thursday night that McCallum Rd. was closed to northbound traffic from Rainbow Avenue to Marshall Road and did not give an estimate for when it would reopen. The road remained open to southbound traffic.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and will likely provide more information on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.