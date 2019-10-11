1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford

A man in his 30s has died and a woman has been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday.

The collision happened at about 5:10 p.m. in the 32000 block of Old Yale Road, according to a press release from the Abbotsford Police Department. Video taken at the scene shows a black sedan wrapped around a tree.

The male driver died at the scene. His female passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police aren't releasing the name of the victim or any further details about the crash. The cause is under investigation.