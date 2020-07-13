Fatal shooting in Abbotsford was likely targeted, IHIT says

Homicide detectives say the shooting death of a man at his home in Abbotsford, B.C., on Friday had indications of a "targeted hit."

Just before 8 p.m., Abbotsford police were called to a home in the 2700-block of Lucern Crescent for a report that gunshots were fired.

Karmjit Sran, 43, was found injured. He died at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, but the victim was known to police and the shooting has characteristics of a targeted hit, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang said in a media release.

"We are working hard to determine motive," he said.

IHIT is asking for dashcam footage from anyone who drove the following routes in Abbotsford between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday:

Taylor Road between Mount Lehman Road and Ross Road.

Ross Road to 56 Avenue.

56 Avenue to the 264 Street exit in Langley.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IHIT.