Man killed in Abbotsford collision, police suspect impaired driving

Abbotsford police say one person was killed after a collision Friday night at the intersection of Wells Line Road and McDermott Road in Sumas Prairie.

The Abbotsford Police Department said emergency workers responded to a two-vehicle collision at 6:25 p.m.

"One vehicle was occupied by a family of three, with the other vehicle driven by a lone occupant," said Const. Scott McClure in a statement.

"Tragically, the driver of the family vehicle succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

Police say the 50-year-old driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and was brought to hospital. He also remains in custody for "an impaired driving investigation."

The other two people involved in the collision were also brought to hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Abbotsford police said there were road closures in effect from Wells Line Road between Bowman and Marion Roads, and McDermott Road between Campbell and Vye Roads.

"AbbyPD Patrol Officers, and Major Crime Detectives, with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS), remain at the scene and are in the early stages of this investigation," said McLure.

Anyone who may have been driving near that area around the time of the incident, and has dashcam footage that could help police piece together what happened, is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at (604) 859-5225.