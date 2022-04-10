Abbotsford farmers thank neighbours for their help during devastating floods by giving back
'What the flood did is it showed that the community has our back,' organizer says
Abbotsford farmers hosted a free lunch on Saturday to thank community members for help and support during 2021's disastrous floods.
Historic rainfall caused catastrophic floods in the Fraser Valley that damaged farms and forced thousands to flee their homes last November.
The Farmers Thanking the Community event, jointly hosted by several farming industry groups, was held at the Abbotsford Exhibition Park. Guests ate a complimentary lunch featuring locally produced food, entertainment and the chance to talk to local farmers.
B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham and Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun spoke at the event, expressing their gratitude for the community's help.
Amanda Brittain, director of communications and marketing for B.C. Egg and one of the main organizers of the event, said the support farmers received from neighbours was substantial.
"Farmers have always been proud to produce local food for the people of British Columbia, but what the flood did is it showed that the community has our back," said Brittain.
Brittain said community members played a vital role in helping farmers during the flooding, including rescuing animals, filling sandbags to divert water from entering barns and driving tractors over flooded fields to deliver supplies.
Months after the flooding, Brittain said neighbours and community members continued to support farmers in their cleanup efforts.
"One thing that a lot of people don't know about is after the water receded and farmers were left absolutely devastated … the work parties showed up," said Brittain.
Brittain said in one case, 100 people showed up to help a farmer make repairs and clean up. She said the volunteers cleaned the barn, fixed broken equipment and prepared the house for restoration in one weekend.
"When we need help they're more than willing to step up…. It really instilled a sense of community, and these days we don't always get that."
The event was held in conjunction with marketing organizations for eggs, chicken, turkey, dairy products and hatching eggs — all industries located in the flood zone that lost animals and property.
Recovery update
Abbotsford's Braun released a recovery update on Friday which noted that five parks have reopened since the last update in February. Of approximately 300 damaged sites around the city, 167 have now been fully repaired.
He said the city has focused on cleaning debris in Sumas Prairie over the last month.
The city's infrastructure recovery team has also started repairing damage sustained at the Barrowtown Pump Station.
"The residents' willingness to roll up their sleeves and help their neighbours inspires me," Braun wrote.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?