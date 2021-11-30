Liberal MLA for Abbotsford calls on province to help farmers restore properties, businesses

The Liberal MLA for Abbotsford South says the provincial government should be responsible for helping farmers in flood-stricken communities get back on their feet.

Bruce Banman says the province failed to notify its residents, especially in floodplain areas like the Sumas Prairie, when an atmospheric river brought more than 200 millimetres of rain earlier this month.

"This government was not paying attention to the Nooksack River at all and we lost 48 precious hours to be able to move equipment," Banman said on the CBC's The Early Edition.

"We certainly could have mitigated some damages and I think the government, particularly the provincial government, has an obligation to help put these farmers whole."

Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements for much of the province and has predicted up to 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday and into Wednesday evening for Metro Vancouver, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast and the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Hope.

Banman says he was thankful for a dry night on Monday but he's concerned about what will happen to the already damaged farms and crops as the heavy rainfall continues.

"We've got our fingers crossed that all the sandbagging and everything that's been done will for the most part, keep us dry. But all the rain certainly doesn't help."

Floods affect blueberry crop

Harry Sidhu, a blueberry farmer in Abbotsford, says he hasn't been able to see or access his farm for the last week due to road closures, but he was able to check on the conditions of his property thanks to a drone image.

"My brother was able to go to our family's farm and fly a drone over the site and survey the area, and it did not look good," Sidhu told CBC News. "Those images were very disturbing."

He says he saw no blueberry crops as the entire field was under eight to 10 feet of water.

"Blueberry plants do not like to be underwater," he said. "Some of these plantings are going to have to be ripped up and replaced depending on the severity of the flooding."

He says from what he can see on the drone image, about 650 to 2,000 acres of crop have been severely impacted and it will take years before they can be cropped again.

Banman says the extent of the damage is unknown but farmers need the province's support now more than ever.

"A berry picking machine is $250,000 U.S. and that machine is now under water," Banman said. "The payments on it still have to be made."