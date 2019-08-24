Abbotsford family looking for pet snake stolen during break-in
Abbotsford police call it an 'unusual' theft
An Abbotsford family was left scratching their heads after realizing their pet snake was one of the things taken when their home was broken into.
Abbotsford police is investigating and is calling the theft "unusual."
"I don't understand why somebody would steal a family's pet," said owner Kristie Johnston.
The family was away at the time of the break-in and had to cut its vacation short after it heard the news.
The snake, known as "Maize," is an orange eight-month-old female corn snake. Police say whoever took the snake also took her 20-gallon terrarium, which Johnston says would be difficult for one person to carry by themselves.
"The kids, who are six and eight, are heartbroken that she's missing," she added. "There have been a lot of tears."
Johnston says multiple items were taken but could not go into further detail, noting the investigation is ongoing.
In an email to CBC News, Abbotsford police say the snake has not turned up from "traditional methods of locating it," so they are asking for the public's help.
"We really just want to have her back home in our family," Johnston added.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.