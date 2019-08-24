Abbotsford family looking for pet snake stolen during break-in

An Abbotsford family was left scratching their heads after realizing their pet snake was one of the things taken when their home was broken into.

Abbotsford police is investigating and is calling the theft "unusual."

"I don't understand why somebody would steal a family's pet," said owner Kristie Johnston.

The family was away at the time of the break-in and had to cut its vacation short after it heard the news.

The snake, known as "Maize," is an orange eight-month-old female corn snake. Police say whoever took the snake also took her 20-gallon terrarium, which Johnston says would be difficult for one person to carry by themselves.

"The kids, who are six and eight, are heartbroken that she's missing," she added. "There have been a lot of tears."

Johnston says multiple items were taken but could not go into further detail, noting the investigation is ongoing.

In an email to CBC News, Abbotsford police say the snake has not turned up from "traditional methods of locating it," so they are asking for the public's help.

"We really just want to have her back home in our family," Johnston added.