A major crimes unit is investigating after a 62-year-old woman was robbed by five men wearing masks outside her Abbotsford, B.C., home on Saturday.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said officers were called to a home on the 300-block of Ross Road — a rural area in the west of the city near the U.S. border — just after 8 p.m. PT.

The woman told police she had been robbed by five men on her property. Police say the men showed her a gun and demanded money.

The suspects then stole her vehicle, which has since been located and seized, along with the vehicle they arrived at her home in.

Police say the woman and other people who were at the property at the time were shaken up, but no one was injured.

The APD say they are unsure whether this was a targeted or random attack, and that the investigation is in its early stages.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.