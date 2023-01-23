Police are investigating after five people were hurt in two separate shootings in Abbotsford, B.C., over the weekend.

A statement said a man was shot Sunday around 6:30 p.m. PT in the 27800-block of Pullman Avenue, a quiet residential subdivison near the Langley border.

The man, who is in his 20s, was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting came nearly 24 hours after a shooting near the city's airport sent four people to hospital.

Officers were called to King Road near Townline Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday.

When police arrived, they found four male victims in their 20s.

All four were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two crime scenes are roughly 10 kilometres apart in Abbotsford's west side.

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit has taken over both investigations. Statements said preliminary information suggests the shootings were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

In relation to Sunday's shooting, anyone with dashcam footage from Fraser Highway between Station Road and Bradner Road or along Lefeuvre Road between Downes Road and Swensson Avenue between the hours of

5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. is asked to call police.