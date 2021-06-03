Police say a suspect is in custody after customers in a bank in Abbotsford, B.C., refused to obey orders from a shotgun-brandishing robber and tackled him instead.

A statement from Abbotsford police says a man entered a Scotiabank branch in the city just before noon Wednesday and ordered customers to the floor.

As he threw bags onto a counter and demanded money, police say one customer confronted him and three more stepped up.

The four people tackled the man, disarmed him and held him until officers arrived minutes later.

No one was hurt. Sgt. Judy Bird says a 46-year-old man is facing robbery and firearms-related charges.

Bird says police are thankful for the community support and "amazed'' at the willingness of the four customers to protect others in the bank.

"As grateful as we are for this outcome, we remind the public to be aware of how volatile and dangerous these situations can be, especially with armed suspects,'' Bird said in a statement Thursday.