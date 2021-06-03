Police 'amazed' by customers who thwarted armed bank robbery in Abbotsford
Would-be robber was tackled, disarmed and held for police at a Scotiabank branch
Police say a suspect is in custody after customers in a bank in Abbotsford, B.C., refused to obey orders from a shotgun-brandishing robber and tackled him instead.
A statement from Abbotsford police says a man entered a Scotiabank branch in the city just before noon Wednesday and ordered customers to the floor.
As he threw bags onto a counter and demanded money, police say one customer confronted him and three more stepped up.
The four people tackled the man, disarmed him and held him until officers arrived minutes later.
No one was hurt. Sgt. Judy Bird says a 46-year-old man is facing robbery and firearms-related charges.
Bird says police are thankful for the community support and "amazed'' at the willingness of the four customers to protect others in the bank.
"As grateful as we are for this outcome, we remind the public to be aware of how volatile and dangerous these situations can be, especially with armed suspects,'' Bird said in a statement Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?