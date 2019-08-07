Abbotsford police issue warning after a report a woman was assaulted in her backyard

Abbotsford police are warning residents after a woman was allegedly assaulted in her backyard.

Police say the incident took place in the Clearbrook area shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The 42-year-old was on her deck alone when she was grabbed from behind.

Officers believe the attack ended when a neighbour came home.

The woman received minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

"Due to the nature of the attack, the victim was unable to describe the attacker in any detail. At this point, the suspect is believed to be an adult male," read a statement from police.

The attack is believed to have been sexually motivated, according to police, who added the man was not known to the woman.

Police are asking everyone to "practice awareness," even while in the safety of their own homes. People are also being advised to keep outside lights on in both the front and backyard.

Abbotsford police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.