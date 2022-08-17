A child is unhurt after what police in Abbotsford, B.C., describe as a possible attempted abduction on Tuesday.

A statement from Const. Jody Thomas said "an unknown man" tried to pull the youngster from a ground floor bedroom window of a home on Maple Street, in Abbotsford's east side, just before 9 p.m. PT.

The child managed to break free and the man could not be found when police arrived.

The statement said the preliminary details are being released as a precaution and this case is a reminder that windows and doors should always be locked.

Detectives are checking surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood and want to speak to anyone who might have seen something suspicious.

CBC News has contacted police for more information.