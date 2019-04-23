An investigation by Abbotsford police has concluded that an alleged assault that was reported on Aug. 6 did not actually occur, and that it was influenced by past trauma.

In chilling detail, a 42-year-old woman described how she was alone in her backyard in the Clearbrook area after midnight when a man grabbed her from behind.

The police had reported the attack ended when a neighbour returned home and the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim was unable to describe her alleged attacker in any detail.

Detectives from the Major Crimes unit have now concluded the incident did not take place and that there is no risk to the public.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the victim's initial report was influenced by an historical traumatic event that occurred in another province. The victim is co-operating with police.

"She [victim] reached out to Abbotsford police and wanted us to pass on that she's sorry to the community for causing any sort of alarm."

Sgt. Bird said their priority is to allay any fears within the community and also to ensure the victim has the necessary resources.

"Trauma does different things to different people … we want to make sure the victim has the support so she's able to move forward."

Abbotsford police said that if any person has been the victim of a recent or historical crime, they can find support by contacting the Abbotsford community services specialized victim assistance program or the police victim services unit.

