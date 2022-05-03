Residents evacuated from homes as crews battle large apartment fire in Abbotsford

Several people have been evacuated from their homes in Abbotsford, B.C., after a large fire broke out in an apartment building early Tuesday.

Police said the fire is burning at a building in the 30500-block of Cardinal Avenue. Evacuations in a neighbouring building were underway by 8 a.m. PT, according to a brief statement.

The public has been asked to avoid the area, which is just north of the Highstreet shopping centre at Mount Lehman.

Abbotsford police are asking residents who have been displaced to check in at a reception centre set up at Northview Church at 32040 Downes Rd.

CBC News has contacted the Abbotsford Fire Department for more information.