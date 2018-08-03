'It saved my life': Teen, youth worker lament possible end of Abbotsford anti-gang program

Harley Jones, an Abbotsford 19-year-old, is realizing his dream.

The aspiring rapper is in the studio, recording music any chance he gets. He just finished a tour. And he has an album on the way.

But several years ago, Jones' future was a lot less certain and he credits the anti-gang program In It Together for helping to turn things around for him.

"I was stealing. I had two assault charges," Jones said. "I dropped out in Grade 7, left home.

"If I didn't come here, I guarantee you, I wouldn't have learned control of my feelings … I would've ended up messing up again."

In It Together staff say over the past five years the program has helped over 1,500 people — at-risk youth and their parents — through anti-gang diversion programs, mentoring, education and parenting resources.

But the program is in danger of shutting down, at least until April, with federal grant money running out.

But to keep it running until then — when new funding may be available — the program needs over $420,000.

Lost opportunities

In It Together co=ordinator Alison Gutrath describes Jones as a typical youth the program aims to help.

He was angry after losing his father at a young age and was getting involved in drugs and gangs.

Gutrath's fear is if the program has to be shut down — even temporarily — young people like Jones could slip through the cracks and become more entrenched in gang life.

Harley Jones says pursuing music has helped turn his life around. (CBC)

"We have over 100 on our caseload right now. We would need to close their files," Gutrath told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko. "We don't have a lot of options."

Jones says the potential shuttering of the program could mean youth lose the opportunity to better themselves and get the second chance he had.

"It saved my life. 100 per cent," he said.

Gutrath says the hope is for multiple levels of government to come together and keep the program funded.

Listen to the full story:

