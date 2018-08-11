Plane crash sends 5 to hospital after Abbotsford Airshow

Five people have been injured after a small plane linked to the Abbotsford Airshow crashed into the airfield at the Abbotsford International Airport on Saturday.

A statement from the airshow says the aircraft, a 1930s-era biplane (a deHaviland Dragon Rapide) operated by a museum, crashed shortly after takeoff. The flight took place after Saturday's show ended around 5:30 p.m. PT.

Emergency personnel were already on the field for the airshow and responded quickly.

Two in serious condition

Five people on board were taken to local hospitals with varying injuries.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says of the five on board, three were transported by ground in stable condition and two by air in serious condition.

The Abbotsford International Airport closed briefly due to the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board has deployed a team of investigators to the site. The board is dedicated to making advancements in transportation safety and doesn't assign fault or liability for crashes.

There has been an incident after today’s Airshow involving an aircraft. Emergency Responders are now on scene. We will update as information becomes available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/abbyairshow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#abbyairshow</a> —@AbbyAirshow

During the three-day aviation festival, pilots fly civilian and military planes in aerobatic stunts and performances.

The show, which is held at the Abbotsford International Airport, is expected to proceed as scheduled on Sunday.

