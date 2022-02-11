Founder of iconic Vancouver sports shop dies after more than 50 years of helping local families in need

If you grew up in Vancouver in the 50s and 60s and played any sport, there's a high likelihood that you crossed paths with Abbie Bevilacqua.

In those days, not many shops carried boxing gloves or weightlifting equipment, and kids from Killarney to Kitsilano would frequent Abbie's Sports Shop on Main Street at 12th Avenue to get their gear.

Abbie opened the shop in 1948 and would remain behind the counter for more than five decades until selling it in 2000.

On Jan. 25, the beloved local figure, who coached, managed and sponsored youth fastball, baseball, softball, boxing, soccer, and hockey teams for more than 50 years, died after a battle with dementia.

Abbie's Sports Shop is currently located on Main Street at 32nd Avenue. The original location was on Main Street at 12th Avenue. (Facebook/Abbie's Sports Shop)

He leaves behind a legacy of helping countless families who were struggling financially to cover the cost of equipment and registration fees so their children could take part in organized sport.

Steve Quinn, the shop's current owner, said he has heard many stories from customers about Abbie's generosity, such as offering steep discounts and sometimes turning a blind eye to the price tag altogether.

"There's only one of each of us, but I hope there's more Abbies," said Quinn.

Overwhelmed by the love

Debbie Bevilacqua-Brown knew her dad was beloved by many, but did not expect over 400 comments of appreciation and condolences when she created a memorial post on social media.

"The outpouring was just incredible and the stories are all the same — how my dad helped people," she said during an interview on CBC's The Early Edition.

Debbie remembers her dad loving two things: sports and the city in which he lived and raised her and her brother, Jim Bevilacqua.

Abbie Bevilacqua in a 1955 team photo for the Carlton Softball Team in Vancouver, B.C. He is the last person on the right in the front row, sitting on the bench. (Submitted by Debbie Bevilacqua-Brown) Abbie is pictured on the far right in the letterman jacket next to the Mt. Pleasant Skylarks roller hockey team. In the late 1950s, Abbie started a local league and got permission from a local grocery store to use their parking lot to play games. (Debbie Bevilacqua-Brown)

A favourite activity of her father, she said, was to bundle the kids in the car and drive around Vancouver pointing out his favourite places.

Often, those places were spots Abbie had played sports, and came with great stories.

"He had a laugh that would move his whole body," said Debbie. "He was a little man. We're little. And his whole body would shake."

Abbie's final inning

Abbie's Sports is Vancouver's longest running sports shop and has moved up the block from its original location at Main and 12th to 32nd Avenue.

According to Jim, the original was opened right next door to a grocery store Abbie's parents, Maria and Luigi, owned in the 40s.

Abbie also kept company with some well-known athletes, including one of his best friends, Doug Hepburn, who set world records in bench pressing in the early 1950s and was once known as the strongest man in the world.

Abbie with the South Vancouver Little League team he sponsored in 1991. (Submitted by Debbie Bevilacqua-Brown)

Debbie says memorable shop visitors also included members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League featured in the film A League of Their Own.

In the wake of their father's death, Abbie's own children take comfort in his stories, knowing he will be remembered for his kindness and community contributions.

The family patriarch leaves behind three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who might swing a bat or kick a ball at a field where he once drove his own children to reminisce.

Abbie is pictured with his daughter Debbie and son Jim in more recent years. (Submitted by Debbie Bevilacqua-Brown)

Debbie compares her dad's life to a baseball game, filled with some home runs, the occasional umpire dispute, and lots and lots of celebrations.

On Jan. 25, the little shop owner with a huge heart played his final inning.

"He's finally gone to the big field of dreams in the sky," said his daughter.