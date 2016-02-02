Feds fund First Nations company to remove derelict boats as part of $1.2M cleanup plan

A First Nations-owned company in Victoria will remove 16 abandoned boats from the shores of southern B.C. this fall with the help of federal government funding.

Salish Sea Industrial Services has received $364,000 to remove boats dumped around Pender Harbour and Sooke, B.C.

It's part of a $1.2 million federal initiative to clean up abandoned vessels, which falls under the government's oceans protection plan.

The announcement comes on the eve of the new Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act, which will make it illegal to abandon boats and will increase the liability on vessel owners.

Boat owners who don't comply will face fines of up to $50,000 for individuals and $250,000 for companies or corporations.

Derelict boats have long plagued B.C.'s coast and, according to the B.C. Boating Association, pose navigational, environmental and safety risks.

Risky work

​​​​​​Rob Menzies, operations manager for Salish Sea Industrial Services, said he and his crew are targeting multiple boats that are beached or moored close to each other to make the cleanup efficient.

The small- to mid-sized vessels have usually been left to rot and removing them can be arduous, Menzies told CBC's On The Island.

Cranes are used to pick up the vessels and put them on a barge so they can taken back to the company's base in Victoria's harbour. If the boat is underwater, salvage divers may float the vessel before it's moved to a barge.

Crews sometimes encounter hazards on the boats, such as human waste and hypodermic needles.

The boats are then stored and tested for hazardous materials, such as lead, asbestos and leachable metals. Recyclable materials are stripped from the vessels. Non-recyclable parts are broken down and sent to landfill.

All that work pays off. Menzies's crew, with a previous round of funding, removed a dozen boats last year from Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, making the beach usable again.

"For us, this is sort of feelgood work and we're certainly happy to be a part of it," Menzies said.

Menzies said he's hoping to start the cleanup in September in Pender Harbour, on the Sunshine Coast, before moving on to Sooke, which lies near the southern tip of Vancouver Island.