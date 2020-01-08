'A heritage of the world': Architect Hossein Amanat decries Trump's threat to Iran's cultural sites

In the midst of escalating tension between the United States and Iran, a Vancouver-based architect who was born in Iran is imploring U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider his threat tweeted Saturday threatening to target sites important to Iran and Iranian culture.

On Monday, the Pentagon contradicted Trump's tweets, saying it had no plans to bomb cultural sites. Bombing cultural sites is considered a war crime and a violation of international law.

Hossein Amanat, 77, was born in Tehran but left the country during the 1979 Iranian Revolution, moving to Vancouver. He is most well known for designing Tehran's iconic Azadi tower, built in 1971, after Amanat's design was chosen in a national competition.

Amanat said the 44-metre marble-covered tower, which was originally commissioned to mark the 2,500th year of the Persian empire, is a representation of thousands of years of Iranian architecture.

"I was looking for some symbols to present different periods of the history of Iran," Amanat told host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's On The Coast about the design process.

Tourists walk through the ancient Persepolis archeological site on May 30, 2014 in Persepolis, Iran. The ruins mark the site of the 6th century BC Persian Achaemenid Empire, the largest empire the world had known up to that time, eventually ended by Alexander the Great. (John Moore/Getty Images)

He said he reached into depths of the country's pre-Islamic architectural history — like the great stone monuments of Persepolis and Pasargadae from the Achaemenid empire — to its post-Islamic masterpieces including, for example, the mosque in Isfahan, where almost half a million coloured tiles cover its expansive domes.

"These masterpieces are lessons to all the architects of the world," he said.

Amanat recalled a meeting with eminent Vancouver architect Arthur Erickson after he arrived in Vancouver.

"He found out that I'm from Iran. He just was full of praise for what he had seen. These are world's assets. These are the achievements of humanity on this planet."

An Iranian woman observes prayers while sitting outside the Imam Khomeini mosque at the historical Naqsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan on August 31, 2011 on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the predominantly Shiite Muslim Iran, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Behrouz Mehri/AFP via Getty Images)

Amanat says Trump's threat is heartbreaking, saying he wished he could show the president first hand how beautiful some of these monuments are.

"[The point] of living on this planet is what we do in art and literature," Amanat said, his voice breaking.

"This is what remains and it is what has remained … it is part of the world. It is a heritage of the world."

