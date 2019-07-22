A couple in love, friends in search of work: Portraits of people at the centre of 2 Northern B.C. mysteries

The deaths of a young couple, and the disappearance of two young men within the span of a week have shone a spotlight on the vast region of Northern B.C. which attracts tourists and workers in search of adventure in the hot summer months.

The bodies of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were discovered about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs last Monday. Police say the couple were killed sometime on either Sunday the 14th or Monday the 15th. Officers confirmed Monday the couple died from gunshot wounds.

On Friday of that same week, a burning camper van fitted with a sleeper was found 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres west of Liard River. It belonged to 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky. They are now considered missing.

Here's what we've learned about the four young people who were drawn to the vast wilderness of Northern B.C. before they disappeared.

For more information on the investigations, which are currently not considered related, click here.

This file will be updated as we learn more information.

Sheila Deese says her daughter, Chynna Deese, and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were kindred spirits. (Submitted by Sheila Deese)

Chynna Deese

Chynna Deese, 24, was a volunteer who was passionate about travel. Her mother, Sheila, said Chynna squirreled away tips she made slogging through double shifts as a server to save up for her next trip with her boyfriend.

Deese met Lucas Fowler at a hostel in Croatia two years ago. They kept in touch when Deese left Croatia for the next leg of her trip and, eventually, when Deese returned home to Charlotte, N.C.

Sheila said her daughter glowed about the "Aussie boy" she'd met while she was away. Fowler came and spent three months celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas with Deese, "immediately" becoming part of the family.

Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23, were passionate travellers. (New South Wales Police)

Sheila Deese said her daughter was so enthusiastic about plans to travel to Australia to meet Fowler's parents, she feared Chynna wouldn't want to come home.

Deese joined Fowler at the ranch he'd been working at in Hudson's Hope, B.C., before they left on their three-week Alaskan road trip on July 13.

She texted a final update to her mom that morning, letting her know they were packing up the camper van and hitting the road. Deese and Fowler's bodies were found two days later.

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese hug it out at a Northern B.C. gas station just days before their death

Surveillance video recorded on July 13, 2019 that has been edited for brevity shows 23-year-old Lucas Fowler and 24-year-old Chynna Deese stopping at a gas station in Fort Nelson, B.C. In total, the pair spent just under 17 minutes at the station; nine of them inside it 1:04

Lucas Fowler

Fowler, 23, grew up in New South Wales on Australia's east coast, with a fondness for animals and, like Deese, a pull to see the world.

Christoph and Erika Weder had hired Fowler in February to work on the Hudson's Hope ranch.

They remembered him as a "solid, good guy" who towered a head taller than his girlfriend with an "easy-going" nature.

Fowler's father, Stephen, is an inspector with the New South Wales Police force and a statement issued by the department on the family said they are devastated to lose "someone so young and vibrant."

RCMP released these photos of 19-year-old Kam McLeod, left, and 18 year old Bryer Schmegelsky from Port Alberni after their families reported them being out of contact and police found the vehicle they were driving on fire 50 kilometres south of Dease Lake, B.C. (B.C. RCMP)

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegeldky

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are two friends from Port Alberni, B.C., who were travelling through B.C. to visit the Yukon together in search of work.

RCMP said it's not clear why the pair returned to B.C. or what their travel plans may have been, but they may have been in an area without cellphone coverage when they disappeared.

Schmegelsky's father, Al, described the pair as "best friends" who met in elementary school. They recently graduated high school and had just spent five weeks working at Walmart.

He said the boys found the Walmart gig, which was the their first job, to be disappointing, so they decided to head off on a trip in search of greener pastures.

"They're just kids on an adventure. They're good boys," he said.