Messy roommates, children using chalk: 911 call-taker in B.C. releases latest list of nonsense calls
List ranges from children drawing with chalk in a playground to a messy roommate
The agency that handles most emergency calls in British Columbia has announced 2022 was its busiest year, but along with managing life-saving communications, E-Comm says it is still receiving an unacceptable number of senseless calls.
E-Comm, which handles all but a fraction of B.C.'s 911 call volume, has released a list of top 10 frivolous complaints it said came in last year.
The list ranges from children drawing with chalk in a playground to a messy roommate, broken windshield wiper, cellphone stuck in a bench and, No. 1 on the list, a malfunctioning nozzle at a gas station.
Call-takers said callers often admit they aren't reporting an emergency but confess they don't know who else can help, so E-Comm has posted a comprehensive list of alternative resources on its website at nonemergency.ca.
The agency said in a statement that general queries may not seem serious, but because each one ties up a call taker and could put public safety at risk, callers are urged to check the nonemergency list if they are uncertain before dialing 911.
E-Comm said it answered just over 2.1 million 911 calls last year, a 1.8 per cent increase from 2021.
The full list of top 10 nuisance calls for 2022 is below:
- The nozzle wasn't working at the gas station.
- Caller had a flat tire.
- People were playing basketball on a public court at night time.
- Someone wasn't picking up after their dog.
- Someone was using the caller's garbage bin.
- Complaining about children drawing with chalk at a playground.
- Caller's phone was stuck in a bench.
- Looking for an update on a nationwide telco outage.
- Someone cut in line at the car wash.
- Someone called 911 because they had a broken windshield wiper.
