Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

9-year-old girl missing since Friday found safe, say Surrey RCMP

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a 9-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday afternoon has been found.

Girl had been missing since Friday at 4 p.m.

CBC News ·
Police in Surrey, B.C., say a girl who had been missing since yesterday afternoon has been found. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a 9-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday afternoon has been found and is safe. 

Police said the young girl's disappearance didn't qualify as an Amber Alert, which requires that law enforcement have reasonable grounds to believe the victim has been abducted and is in imminent danger. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now