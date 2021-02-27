9-year-old girl missing since Friday found safe, say Surrey RCMP
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a 9-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday afternoon has been found and is safe.
Police said the young girl's disappearance didn't qualify as an Amber Alert, which requires that law enforcement have reasonable grounds to believe the victim has been abducted and is in imminent danger.