9 snowmobilers missing near Whistler, B.C.
Vehicles found parked at Brandywine Falls Provincial Park
Nine snowmobilers are missing in the backcountry near Whistler, B.C., according to the RCMP.
Whistler RCMP say they were contacted several times by friends and family between nightfall on Sunday, when the group failed to return home, and early Monday morning.
Vehicles belonging to members of the group were found parked and empty at Brandywine Falls Provincial Park, just south of Whistler.
Police say the weather in the area turned bad quickly while the group was out, reducing visibility to near zero and appears to have affected the ability of the snowmobilers to find their way back to their vehicles.
The group is believed to be knowledgeable and prepared for backcountry winter conditions. Police say at least one person has a satellite tracking device.
Whistler Search and Rescue is waiting for visibility to improve before mounting a search.
