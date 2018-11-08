83-year-old woman dies in Vancouver's 6th fatal pedestrian accident of the year

Vancouver police say an 83-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a black pickup truck while she was crossing East 30th Avenue on the east side of Main Street.

According to police, the truck was making a right turn onto Main Street at the time of the collision and struck the woman at a low speed.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later. It is the sixth pedestrian fatality in Vancouver in 2018.

The driver is co-operating with investigators.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have been in driving in the area Wednesday morning between 11:20 and 11:40 a.m. PT to contact them at 604-717-3012.