83-year-old woman dies in Vancouver's 6th fatal pedestrian accident of the year
Woman struck at 30th Avenue and Main Street on Wednesday morning and died later in hospital
Vancouver police say an 83-year-old pedestrian died Wednesday after being hit by a black pickup truck while she was crossing East 30th Avenue on the east side of Main Street.
According to police, the truck was making a right turn onto Main Street at the time of the collision and struck the woman at a low speed.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later. It is the sixth pedestrian fatality in Vancouver in 2018.
The driver is co-operating with investigators.
Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have been in driving in the area Wednesday morning between 11:20 and 11:40 a.m. PT to contact them at 604-717-3012.
Vancouver Police are investigating a collision between a pick-up truck & a pedestrian that claimed the life of an 83-year-old Vancouver woman on Wednesday. Investigators are asking anyone who may have dash-cam footage to call them at 604-717-3012. <a href="https://t.co/BHg148kqV8">https://t.co/BHg148kqV8</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://t.co/ffKaXSJaD2">pic.twitter.com/ffKaXSJaD2</a>—@VancouverPD