83-year-old Chilliwack man charged with killing neighbours, aged 58 and 67

An 83-year-old man has been charged after what police are describing as an "incident between neighbours" that left two people dead in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a mobile home park in Chilliwack on Sept. 13 at about 7:45 p.m., to a report of shots fired.

Chilliwack RCMP said two people were found dead in a home and another man was arrested nearby.

On Friday, police issued a press release saying that Robert Freeman of Chilliwack has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The victims in the shooting have been identified as 58-year old John Kavaloff and 67-year old Valerie Smith of Chilliwack. Police say they're releasing their names in hopes of advancing the investigation, which is being led by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the shooting appears to be an "isolated incident between neighbours."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact IHIT.