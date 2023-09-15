Content
British Columbia

83-year-old Chilliwack man charged with killing neighbours, aged 58 and 67

Police say a deadly shooting in Chilliwack on Wednesday evening was an "isolated incident between neighbours."

Victims identified as John Kavaloff, 58, and Valerie Smith, 67

A one-storey home on a small street is behind police tape and an RCMP SUV is parked in a driveway next door.
Numerous police vehicles were in the mobile home park Thursday afternoon in response to the the homicides. (Jean-Marc Poirier/CBC)

An 83-year-old man has been charged after what police are describing as an "incident between neighbours" that left two people dead in Chilliwack on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a mobile home park in Chilliwack on Sept. 13 at about 7:45 p.m., to a report of shots fired.

Chilliwack RCMP said two people were found dead in a home and another man was arrested nearby.

On Friday, police issued a press release saying that Robert Freeman of Chilliwack has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The victims in the shooting have been identified as 58-year old John Kavaloff and 67-year old Valerie Smith of Chilliwack. Police say they're releasing their names in hopes of advancing the investigation, which is being led by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). 

A man wearing black stands next to a woman wearing a floral top in front of a garden
John Kavaloff, 58, and Valerie Smith, 67 were killed during an "incident between neighbours" on Sept. 13 in Chilliwack, B.C., according to police. (Submitted by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the shooting appears to be an "isolated incident between neighbours." 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact IHIT.

