81 Surrey Police Service members ready to join RCMP, claims assistant commissioner

As the City of Surrey looks at how it can draw staff to its once-doomed RCMP force, the RCMP and the Surrey Police Service (SPS) are now tussling over who is likely to see more officers defect to the other side.

In June, city council voted to retain the RCMP rather than shift to the municipally-run SPS, but it must meet a number of conditions set by the B.C. government if it is to do so, including laying out a plan for re-staffing the detachment.

Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards said at a Monday night meeting that the RCMP "absolutely" can recruit the officers it needs — 161 regular members, according to a report to council. The RCMP says it needs 734 officers in Surrey for the city to be fully staffed.

The report also cited an RCMP claim that 81 members of the SPS have indicated that they have interest in joining the RCMP.

"Given the narrative that was out there, I asked all line officers to record names — unsolicited names — of SPS officers who had indicated they would, if the decision was made to retain the RCMP, would join the RCMP," Edwards told councillors.

Edwards said he believes that the list of names he's received is true and "valid."

The Surrey Police Union, however, says that number is inaccurate.

"Ninety-five per cent of our members signed their names to paper indicating they will not join the RCMP," the union said in a tweet Monday night.

"Further, hundreds of RCMP members approached SPS indicating they will apply once a final decision is reached by the province."

The union launched a social media campaign concurrent with the Monday night council meeting, posting anonymous messages purportedly from SPS members. Many of the posts claimed to be from former RCMP members, pledging never to rejoin the federal agency.

'I think we're all waiting on bated breath'

Surrey staff told council that if the city were to switch over to the SPS, there would likely be implications for the taxpayer, with a greater operating costs for the municipal force in the realm of about $40 million per year.

The provincial government has offered the city $150 million in funding if it decides to continue down the road of transitioning to the SPS, but says it will not cover an estimated $72 million in severance to SPS members if Surrey stays with the RCMP.

The B.C. government, through Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, holds the ultimate decision on whether the city can choose to remain with the RCMP.

The transition to the independent SPS began under former mayor Doug McCallum, who was defeated by Mayor Brenda Locke in last October's municipal election where the policing option was a major election issue.

Coun. Linda Annis put forward a motion to defer the staff report until after the city receives a final decision from the province.

"I think we're all waiting on bated breath and hoping this whole issue around what direction we're going with policing will be finalized very, very soon," Annis said.

"We're hearing all sorts of rumours, and I don't think quite frankly any of us know when it's going to be, but I think this report should be deferred until we have a decision from the solicitor general."

Locke ruled that motion out of order, however, calling the report "a simple progress report on the decision that was made, now three times, in this council."

Annis, along with councillors Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra, were the only ones to vote against receiving the report for information.