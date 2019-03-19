800 people make the move each month. Why do you live in Surrey?
It boasts a diverse population and B.C.'s biggest school district. Now, tell us why you call Surrey home
All of last week, CBC's Jesse Johnston told the stories of people who call Surrey, B.C., home.
As part of the series Surrey — Why We Live Here, we met Bessie Bonar, a long-term resident of the Whalley neighbourhood, who used a photograph of a church to design the spectacular St. Mary's Orthodox Ukrainian Church in 1955.
We visited the Guildford neighbourhood, where half of the community's population are immigrants, including Safari Kabumbe, who designs African fashions.
And we checked out Clayton Heights, a hot spot for young families that features a coffee shop geared specifically for play dates.
Now, it's your turn to share your stories. Why do you live in Surrey? And what's made you stay?
Respond in the comments below or email alex.migdal@cbc.ca by Thursday, March 21. We'll feature a round-up of responses later this week.
Comments
