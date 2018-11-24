80-year-old woman hospitalized after overnight apartment fire

An 80-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after an overnight fire in her Vancouver apartment building.

Vancouver Fire Services received calls about a fire in the 700-block of West 8th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to assistant chief of operations Kevin Wilson.

Crews responded to the fire and rescued the woman from her third-floor suite.

Wilson said she suffered first-degree burns to her neck, arms, face and back.

He said the building she lived in was old and did not have a sprinkler system installed to help fight the flames, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other suites in the building.

The fire has been ruled accidental.