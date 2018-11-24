Skip to Main Content
80-year-old woman hospitalized after overnight apartment fire

An 80-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after an overnight fire in her Vancouver apartment building.

Fire has been ruled accidental

Crews responded to the fire and rescued the woman from her third-floor suite. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Vancouver Fire Services received calls about a fire in the 700-block of West 8th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to assistant chief of operations Kevin Wilson.

Crews responded to the fire and rescued the woman from her third-floor suite.

Wilson said she suffered first-degree burns to her neck, arms, face and back.

He said the building she lived in was old and did not have a sprinkler system installed to help fight the flames, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other suites in the building.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

