8 people test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at mink farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley

The Fraser Health Authority in British Columbia says eight people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at a mink farm in the region east of Vancouver.

The health authority said in a written statement Sunday that all farm operators and staff who tested positive are isolating, as are their close contacts.

Employees are undergoing screening and officials are conducting contract tracing. The health authority release did not say how the virus was transmitted.

Fraser Health also did not say if any transmission has occurred between people on the farm and the animals. Animals at the farm are also being tested for the virus.

In the meantime the mink farm has been ordered under the B.C. Animal Health Act "to restrict the transport of animals, products and goods from the farm," said the statement.

Minks and SARS-CoV-2 variants

Thousands of minks were culled in Denmark last month after 11 people were sickened by a mutated version of the coronavirus that had been observed among the animals.

The Danish government decided to cull all of Denmark's roughly 15 million minks, including healthy ones outside the northern part of the country where infections were found. It has also banned mink farming until the end of 2021.

Mink breeder Thorbjoern Jepsen holds up a mink, as police forcibly gained access to his mink farm in Gjoel, Denmark, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. The culling of at least 2.5 million minks in northern Denmark has started, authorities said Monday after the coronavirus has been reported in at least 63 farms.

According to the WHO, 214 human cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Denmark since June that have SARS-CoV-2 variants associated with farmed minks.

The WHO bulletin says the minks were infected following exposure to infected humans. "Minks can act as a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2, passing the virus between them, and pose a risk for virus spill-over from mink to humans," says the report dated Nov. 6.

It identified six countries that had reported SARS-CoV-2 in farmed minks, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the United States.

Canadian mink farms

The Canada Mink Breeders Association says the highest numbers of fur farms are located in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The association states that 1.7 million farmed mink were produced in Canada in 2018, mainly in rural communities and that the industry employs more than 60,000 Canadians.

Mink farms in British Columbia are concentrated in the Fraser Valley, according to a 2014 ministry of Agriculture briefing.

According to the statement, Fraser Health and WorkSafeBC have inspected the site and are working with the farm on its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

WorkSafeBC is also reaching out to other mink farms in B.C. to discuss their COVID-19 safety plans and measures to prevent transmission.

Fraser Health says it is also working with the Agriculture Ministry, the Health Ministry and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to address the outbreak.