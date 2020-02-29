8 more cases of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C., including 1 of unknown origin

British Columbia has identified eight more presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus, including one involving a woman who has no recent travel history.

This is B.C.'s first apparent case of the COVID-19 virus spreading in the community. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said officials have launched a detailed investigation into how the patient was infected.

"There's likely at least one other person out there who has this disease or had this disease, and we need to find them," she told reporters at a press conference Thursday.

Four of the new cases were identified in the same household as another patient who was identified last week, Henry said. They were already living in isolation and being monitored for symptoms.

Another two patients have recently returned from travel to Iran, and the final new patient is a resident of Seattle who is visiting family in the Fraser Health region.

There have now been 21 positive tests for the coronavirus in B.C., including 13 linked to the outbreak in Iran.