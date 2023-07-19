Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

8 daily ferry sailings cancelled on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for next week

B.C. Ferries said the Coastal Celebration, which sails between Tsawassen and Swartz Bay, has to go to dry dock for further repairs after an oil leak was detected and divers confirmed an ineffective seal. It's expected to be out of service until nearly the end of July.

Coastal Celebration ferry pulled for repairs — again

CBC News ·
A large B.C. Ferry and a medium-sized ferry on open ocean with smoky summer sky.
The Coastal Celebration (right) has been pulled from service to be repaired in dry dock. B.C. Ferries expects it will be out of service for just over a week, resulting in approximately 50 cancelled sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route. (Kathryn Marlow/CBC )

B.C. Ferries has pulled one of its largest vessels from service, leading to eight daily sailing cancellations on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for the next week. 

The Coastal Celebration carries up to 310 cars, and 1,604 passengers and crew, between Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria. 

B.C. Ferries said the vessel — which was built in 2008 — has a hydraulic oil leak because of a broken or otherwise ineffective seal. 

It needs to go to dry dock for repairs, which will begin on Monday, July 24, and are expected to last for several days. 

In the meantime, all its sailings have been cancelled. 

B.C. Ferries said its customer service agents will contact everyone who had a reservation the cancelled sailings. Travellers will be rescheduled on a different sailing of there is space available, or will have their money refunded. 

The corporation is encouraging people who don't have reservations to travel as foot passengers if possible, since there will be significantly less room for vehicles with all the cancellations. 

Just the latest cancellation for the ship 

The Coastal Celebration has been in and out of service so far this summer. 

Its annual maintenance in June took longer than expected, leading to cancellations of the Canada Day long weekend

There have been several cancellations this week as well, as mechanical difficulties related to the oil leak were first detected. 

B.C. Ferries said there is a "strong possibility" the leak is connected to the annual refit at the start of summer. 

It says there will be a containment boom around the ship until it goes to dry dock, and spill response teams are monitoring. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now