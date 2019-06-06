75-year-old pedestrian dies in Burnaby hit-and-run

Burnaby RCMP say a pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run on Marine Way near Boundary Road.

The 75-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses say he was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

Police say they have yet to find the vehicle of interest: a semi-truck that was carrying a dark red shipping container.

A witness said the truck driver stopped briefly after the collision, then continued travelling eastbound on Marine Way.

The area around Marine Way and Boundary Road has been closed because of a pedestrian fatality. (Denis Dossmann/CBC)

The area around the busy intersection remains closed to traffic and police are asking motorists to avoid the area through the evening commute.

Anyone with information about the semi-truck or dashcam footage that could be of help is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.