75-year-old pedestrian dies in Burnaby hit-and-run
Area around Marine Way and Boundary Road remains closed to traffic for ongoing investigation
Burnaby RCMP say a pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run on Marine Way near Boundary Road.
The 75-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. Witnesses say he was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.
Police say they have yet to find the vehicle of interest: a semi-truck that was carrying a dark red shipping container.
A witness said the truck driver stopped briefly after the collision, then continued travelling eastbound on Marine Way.
The area around the busy intersection remains closed to traffic and police are asking motorists to avoid the area through the evening commute.
Anyone with information about the semi-truck or dashcam footage that could be of help is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
Traffic Update: Marine Way - east of Boundary Road remains closed as we continue our investigation. Please plan another route for your afternoon / evening commute. Further updates on reopening of Marine Way will be provided as they become available.—@BurnabyRCMP